Robert P. Friedman

Shareholder | Carlton Fields

Georgetown University Law Center

Corporate

Robert Friedman, shareholder at Carlton Fields, is a trusted adviser to developers, property owners and businesses, handling high-value real estate transactions. He has structured major deals, including a $500-million sale of shopping center interests anda$46 million, 75-year ground lease for a Los Angeles retail project. In 2024, Friedman led three key acquisitions for Primestor Development, one of L.A.’s most active developers. His expertise spans acquisitions, dispositions, financing and public-private partnerships. A dedicated community leader, he chairs the board of trustees at Culver City’s Turning Point School and assists a nonprofit supporting artists displaced by California wildfires. Friedman is also active in the ABA, the State Bar of California and the L.A. County Bar Association.