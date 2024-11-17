(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Co-Founding Partner | Waymaker LLP

Harvard Law School

Intellectual Property

Ryan Baker, co-founding partner of Waymaker LLP, is an elite trial lawyer known for winning high-stakes intellectual property and technology cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by the Daily Journal and ranked by Chambers USA, he has argued precedent- setting cases in state and federal courts, including the California Supreme Court. His firm, named a Top Boutique, represents high- profile clients like DIRECTV, USC and digital currency exchange Kraken. Recently, Baker won an $18.3-million judgment in a trade secrets case involving a medical device. A frequent legal analyst for BBC and NBC, he also dedicates time to pro bono work, representing indigent clients and advocating for social justice. He has committed time and resources to organizations such as the Inner City Law Center, Public Counsel and the Anti-Defamation League.