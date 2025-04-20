Sayan Aboudi Esq.

Attorney | LionsGate Law Group, APC

Abraham Lincoln University

Litigation

Attorney Sayan Aboudi, founder and managing partner of LionsGate Law Group, APC, is leading advocate in personal injury law across California. His firm specializes in cases involving car, motorcycle, truck and pedestrian accidents, traumatic brain injuries, wrongful deaths and catastrophic injuries. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2019 to 2024, one of America’s Top 100 Attorneys in 2020 and a Top 10 Under 40 Personal Injury Attorney, Aboudi has also received multiple accolades from the Los Angeles Times. With a perfect 10.0 Avvo rating, he is known for his dedication, meticulous case handling and securing significant client recoveries. Through LionsGate Law Group, he ensures injury victims receive the advocacy and resources needed to rebuild their lives.