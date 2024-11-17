Managing Partner | Waymaker LLP

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Scott Malzahn, managing partner of Waymaker LLP, is a leading California litigator specializing in complex commercial, intellectual property, fintech and securities class action disputes. In 2024, he secured an $18.3-million award in a trade secret theft case and crafted the winning argument in FilmOn, Inc. v. DoubleVerify, Inc., establishing a key anti-SLAPP legal test. Under his leadership, Waymaker was named a 2024 Top Boutique by the Daily Journal. Recognized by Chambers, Benchmark Litigation and Law360, Malzahn has led landmark cases and promotes diversity, with women comprising half of the firm’s attorneys. He is also the president of Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights group and a former constitutional law professor at USC. His work has earned recognition as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times and a Super Lawyer.