Managing Attorney | Appelbaum Law, P.C.

Temple University Beasley School of Law

Litigation

Sharon Appelbaum, founding and managing attorney of Appelbaum Law, P.C., is a nationally recognized criminal defense and white-collar litigator. A former Manhattan prosecutor, she led groundbreaking cybercrime and fraud investigations, including the indictment of 94 defendants. Now, she leverages her government insight to defend clients in high-stakes state and federal cases. Named a Top 100 Lawyer by National Trial Lawyers and a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, Appelbaum has secured dismissals, mental health diversions and exonerations in complex criminal cases. She also handles civil litigation, including domestic violence advocacy and defending clients in sexual assault and elder abuse matters. Beyond the courtroom, she mentors young attorneys and supports survivors of human trafficking.