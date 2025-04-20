Partner | BCLP

Southwestern Law School

Bankruptcy

Sharon Z. Weiss, a partner in BCLP’s corporate & finance transactions department, is a leading insolvency lawyer with extensive experience in bankruptcy, litigation and out-of-court workouts. She represents debtors, creditors, trustees and committees across sectors like real estate, aviation and technology. She recently led high-profile cases, including representing Oceanwide Plaza LLC in its Chapter 11 case involving the stalled, graffiti-covered “Graffiti Towers” in Downtown L.A., and advising Treetop Development and Hilco Real Estate Holdings in complex bankruptcy proceedings. Honored by the American College of Bankruptcy in 2024, Weiss is also a leader in diversity initiatives. She serves on the BCLP Women’s Affinity Group Board and ABA Diversity Committee, promoting inclusion within the legal community.

