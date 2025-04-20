Partner | Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Duke University School of Law

Litigation

Sierra Elizabeth, a nationally recognized trial lawyer and partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, specializes in high-stakes litigation, including product liability, mass torts and intellectual property disputes. Since 2020, she has won five bet-the-company jury trials, securing billions in exposure for clients such as 3M, Abbott, BP and General Motors. Elizabeth’s victories include a full defense verdict for Abbott in a $5.2-billion lawsuit and a unanimous jury win for Constellation Brands in a major trademark dispute. Recognized by Chambers USA, Law360 and The American Lawyer, she has also appeared on CNN Headline News. She co-chairs Kirkland’s Racial and Ethnic Diversity Subcommittee and founded SuitKits, a custom suiting company for professional women. Elizabeth also serves on the WILEF Global Advisory Board and the John M. Langston Bar Association.