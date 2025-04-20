Partner | Mayer Brown

Columbia Law School

Litigation

Sophia Mancall-Bitel, a partner at Mayer Brown, specializes in complex commercial litigation, focusing on wiretapping and internet data privacy cases for major tech and social media companies. She represents clients in class actions involving the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), the federal Wiretap Act and other privacy statutes. Recent work includes defending social media platforms in wiretapping and biometric privacy cases and leading the defense of a tech company in a CIPA class action. Committed to pro bono advocacy, Mancall- Bitel co-chairs the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance’s Reproductive Justice Working Group and has litigated on reproductive rights, immigration and gun control. She islead counsel in ACLU of Southern California v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a pro bono Freedom of Information Act case seeking records from ICE.