Stephanie I. Blum

(Dennis Trantham)

Chair of the Family Law Department

Reuben Raucher & Blum

USC Gould School of Law Litigation

Stephanie Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist with over 25 years of experience, is a leading California divorce attorney and chair of the Family Law Department at Reuben Raucher & Blum. She blends strategic mediation with courtroom advocacy to protect families during crises. Recent accomplishments include reversing unjust trial court orders in an appellate case, restoring custody for a father through mediation, negotiating high-conflict financial settlements and securing a domestic violence restraining order to protect child. Blum has been named among Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Family Lawyers and recognized by the Daily Journal. She contributes to legal publications and has provided pro bono services for low-income clients. Blum is also a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Family Law Section.