UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Stephen Kaufman, founder and principal of Kaufman Legal Group, is a leading authority on campaign finance and election law. He represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, corporations, labor unions, nonprofits and government agencies on campaign finance, ethics and election matters. He was a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign and served as chief counsel to the U.S. House Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Election Reform. Kaufman chairs the State Voting Modernization Board and previously served on the Los Angeles Municipal Elections Reform Commission. He has advised top officials, including Senator Alex Padilla and Mayor Karen Bass, and played key roles in statewide ballot measures. Kaufman frequently speaks on election issues and has served on multiple nonprofit boards, including the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors and the Labor 411 Foundation.