Managing Partner | Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Steven J. Elie, co-managing partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP, specializes in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation. With over 30 years of experience, he represents insurers, businesses and public entities in high-stakes disputes involving environmental regulations, insurance coverage and white-collar matters. Elie has secured major victories, including a defense verdict in a seven-month environmental trial and multiple summary judgments for insurers. He also serves as outside general counsel for mid-sized companies and advises on regulatory compliance. An elected director of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency since 2010, he also holds leadership roles with the National Water Research Institute and Southern California Water Coalition. Recognized by Best Lawyers and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators, Elie has also raised over $70,000 for the National MS Society.