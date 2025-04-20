Susanne B. Cohen

Partner | Hahn & Hahn LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

As partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP, Susanne Cohen advises clients on estate and special needs planning, trust and estate administration, conservatorships and elder financial abuse litigation. With over 30 years of probate court experience, she provides pragmatic and compassionate guidance in complex legal matters. A former legal aid lawyer from Pasadena, Cohen is dedicated to community service. She is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the Professional Fiduciaries Association of California. She also contributes to legal publications on conservatorships, elder law and trust litigation. Cohen is active in professional organizations, including the Estate Planning Council of San Gabriel Valley and Pasadena Rotary Club. She serves on the board of Villa Esperanza Services and supports local arts and philanthropic initiatives.

