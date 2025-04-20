Thomas Vidal

Partner | Pryor Cashman LLP

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Thomas H. Vidal is a first-chair trial lawyer and partner at Pryor Cashman LLP, specializing in litigation, media and entertainment, intellectual property, and technology law. With over 20 years of experience, he has won high-stakes cases nationwide, including a $26-million verdict in a federal elder abuse and fraud case. Vidal has represented CEOs, founders, investors, and executives in post- merger disputes, corporate governance conflicts, copyright and patent litigation, and high-profile defamation cases. He secured a landmark fair use settlement for a YouTuber and successfully defended clients in #MeToo and white-collar disputes. A leader in his field, Vidal is active in the L.A. County Bar Association, Beverly Hills Bar Association, and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, earning a reputation for strategic and aggressive advocacy.

