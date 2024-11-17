President & Director | Reuben Raucher & Blum

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Timothy Reuben, president and director of Reuben Raucher & Blum, is a distinguished litigator with over three decades of experience in business and tort cases, including real estate, entertainment, intellectual property, employment and complex civil matters. A Harvard Law graduate, he founded his firm in 1992, known for strategic advocacy and personalized service. Reuben has achieved significant client victories, including defending a nonprofit in a discrimination case, securing an injunction in a trademark dispute and winning an appellate retrial in a family law matter. He actively contributes to the legal community as a settlement officer, temporary judge and mediator. He has authored over 50 legal articles and has been named to the Super Lawyers list annually since 2004.

