Advertisement

Todd B. Scherwin

A portrait of Todd B. Scherwin
(Mark Savage/Mark Savage)

Regional Managing Partner
Fisher Phillips LLP
USC Gould School of Law
LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Todd B. Scherwin is the regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips LLP’s Los Angeles and Woodland Hills offices, specializing in labor and employment law. As one of California’s premier employment attorneys, he has a strong track record of representing businesses in complex legal matters, including gig economy disputes and amicus curiae briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. Scherwin founded the firm’s sports industry team, advising professional sports franchises, universities and stadiums on employment matters. Under his leadership, Fisher Phillips’ Los Angeles office has grown significantly, adding a diverse team of attorneys. He is also active in pro bono work, supporting local nonprofits and lecturing at California State University, Long Beach.

MORE LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Business Advisory
Paid Program

Lawrance A. Bohm, Emil Davtyan, David J. Fishman and Todd B. Scherwin Share Insights on Labor & Employment Law

Emil Davtyan of D.Law
Paid Program

D.Law’s Emil Davtyan On Navigating California’s Labor And Employment Laws

BAR_4-22
Paid Program

Insights on Employee Benefits & Effective HR Practices

Richard S. Rosenberg, Emil Davtyan, Tood B Scherwin Insights on Labor and Employment
Paid Program

Insights on Labor and Employment

Brian hegarty b2b publishing employee benefits
Paid Program

Marsh McLennan Agency’s Brian Hegarty Shares What Businesses Need to Know About Employee Benefits in 2023

LE_web banner
Paid Program

Emil Davtyan, Todd B. Scherwin and Carney R. Shegerian Share Insights on Labor & Employment Law

labor employment thumb
Paid Program

Laura Reathaford and Caroline Sayers Give Insights on Labor & Employment Trends

black background with white text that reads "LA Times"
Paid Program

Labor & Employment

Advertisement