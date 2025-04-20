Chairman & Owner | YOKA | SMITH, LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Walter M. Yoka, chairman & owner of YOKA | SMITH, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial attorney specializing in product liability, commercial disputes and class actions. He has successfully tried numerous high-profile cases and argued before California’s Supreme and Appellate courts. Yoka is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, serving as the Los Angeles chapter president in 2014 and CAL-ABOTA president. He is also a member of the Product Liability Advisory Counsel, International Society of Barristers and ASCDC, where he served as president and was inducted into its Hall of Fame. He received Loyola Law School’s Champion of Justice Award in 2016 and was named Southwestern Law School’s 2018 Alumnus of the Year.

