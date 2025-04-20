Shareholder | Shegerian & Associates

California Western School of Law

Labor & Employment

Will Reed, a top litigator and shareholder at Shegerian & Associates, specializes in employment law and has secured significant victories in high-profile cases. In the past two years, he achieved notable outcomes, including a $9.2-million judgment in Lawler v. Bikram Choudhury (2023), a $23.9-million appellate affirmation in Rudnicki v. Farmers Insurance (2024), a $14-million verdict in Pinter-Brown v. UC Regents (2024) and a $14.1-million verdict in Sosa v. Comerica Bank (2023). Known for hisstrategic litigation skills, Reed is also a mentor and leader within the firm. He received the Wiley Emanuel Award for pro bono work and is a member of CAALA, advocating for justice in California workplaces.

