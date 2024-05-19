Beta Agency

Senior Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Adam Friedlander, a senior vice president at Beta Agency, leads a team of specialized commercial real estate professionals focusing on retail properties. With over 17 years of experience, he has facilitated transactions totaling more than $1 billion and encompassing over two million square feet. Before joining Beta Agency in 2022, Friedlander served as a director at JLL’s Net Lease Property Group in Orange County, where he advised clients on single-tenant and multi-tenant investments nationwide. Previously, as a senior associate at Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, he specialized in retail shopping centers and single-tenant net lease investments, consistently ranking as a top agent and earning numerous sales awards. Adam is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Loyola Marymount University Real Estate Advisory Committee.