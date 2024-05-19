Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Partner & Chair of the Real Estate Department

Professional Services Advisor

Albert Valencia, partner and chair of the real estate department, specializes in diverse real estate and business transactions. With a client base ranging from developers to commercial banks, he excels in acquisitions, joint ventures, financing and leasing across various asset classes. Prior to law, Valencia honed his expertise as a business consultant at global firms Arthur Andersen LLP and Deloitte Consulting LLP, working with Fortune 500 companies. His legal journey commenced at esteemed firms like Mayer Brown LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP. Recent highlights include leading the recapitalization of a 113,991-square-foot office property in Agoura Hills, California and co-leading the purchase of a 25,410-square-foot mixed-use property in Park City, Utah.

