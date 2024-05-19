Alexandra Morgan Ranney

Gallagher

SVP, Director of Real Estate

& Hospitality Practice

Professional Services Advisor

Alexandra Ranney is an accomplished insurance broker and risk consultant with a 15-year career in the real estate industry. Starting at Allstate in 2015 and transitioning to Gallagher in 2016, she quickly rose through the ranks, earning recognition as the “2016 Rookie of the Year.” Over the years, Ranney consistently ranked among the top 10 producers in her region and became a director of the Real Estate & Hospitality Global Practice Group at Gallagher. Recognized for her exceptional performance, she has received accolades such as being named a “Real Estate Power Broker” and a “Rising Star” by Risk & Insurance Magazine. Ranney is actively involved in community engagement and leadership roles, serving on the board of the Cincinnati Insurance Board and honored as one of the “Top 20 Under 40.”

