Berkadia

Senior Managing Director

Banks/Lenders

Allan Freedman, a senior managing director at Berkadia Los Angeles, stands out as an esteemed authority in multi-family finance, boasting a remarkable history of closing over $6 billion in financing. With a career spanning over two decades, he specializes in debt origination and underwriting for multi-family properties nationwide, leveraging profound expertise in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA/HUD programs. Notably, Freedman is a highly sought-after speaker at multi-family conferences and actively contributes to the University of Southern California Masters of Real Estate Program. Among his recent achievements are notable loan closings, including The Fountains of Fair Oaks ($44.5 million), The MV ($25.75 million) and South Main Station Phase 1 ($49.44 million).