Andrew Jennison, vice chairman at Newmark in Century City, focuses on transactions in the $10- $100 million range, specializing in leasing and capital markets sales. With nearly 25 years of experience, he has amassed an impressive track record, overseeing nearly $10 billion in transactional volume across leasing and capital markets sales in Los Angeles and beyond. These transactions collectively amount to roughly $300 million in total value over the span of two years.