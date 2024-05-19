All Star Group

President

Professional Services Advisors

Arnie Garfinkel, founder and president of the All Star Group, Inc., is a seasoned professional in commercial real estate lending with over four decades of experience. Since 1995, he has been at the helm of the All Star Group, Inc., known for its innovative Commercial Real Estate & Lending Conferences in California, featuring trademarked events like the LoanMakers Forum, DealSavers and Focus Networking. Garfinkel’s past leadership positions at GECC, Foothill Capital, Pacific Thrift & Loan and UCCI have honed his expertise, making him a sought-after speaker and industry expert. He actively contributes to the industry by producing events for associations such as the Southland Regional Association of Realtors and the Long Beach Commercial Real Estate Council.