The Saywitz Company

President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Barry Saywitz started his real estate career after graduating from UCLA in 1989, coinciding with Orange County’s commercial real estate market crash. Despite the obstacles along the path, he rose through the ranks to become a partner at Howard Ecker & Company, later purchasing its West Coast operations and founding The Saywitz Company. Recognizing the need for a national platform, Saywitz established The Core Network, now one of the largest commercial real estate organizations in the country. In the mid-1990s, he expanded into property investment with Saywitz Properties, now managing over 100 properties in Southern California. His accomplishments include consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list and recognition as one of Orange County’s most influential people.

