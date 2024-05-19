Newmark

Vice Chairman

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Bill Bauman, vice chairman at Newmark, leads a top-tier retail brokerage team specializing in retail land planning and investment sales in Southern California. With three decades of industry experience, he has overseen transactions exceeding $19 billion. Bauman’s team offers comprehensive tenant representation services, including market analysis, competitor assessment, lease negotiation and rollout strategies. Newmark’s recent sales include The Paseo in Pasadena ($103 million), The Summit in Reno, Nevada ($82 million), HHLA in West Los Angeles ($80 million) and Bay Street in Emeryville, CA ($91.5 million). Bauman’s major leasing projects involve the redevelopment of Eagle Rock Plaza (450,000 sq. ft.), the former Lowes in Aliso Viejo (200,000 sq. ft.) and The Paseo in Pasadena (460,000 sq. ft.).

