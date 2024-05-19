Newmark

Executive Managing Director, Agency Market Leader

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Bill Bloodgood has been a prominent figure in the South Bay and Culver City office real estate scene since 1992. His expertise spans the underwriting, acquisition and disposition of numerous high-profile assets across Greater Los Angeles, totaling over eight million square feet of institutional office space. In the past two years, Bloodgood has facilitated several noteworthy deals, including a 207,289-square-foot lease with the County of Los Angeles at 1500 Hughes Way in Long Beach and a 115,000-square-foot sale to SKIMS at 1601 Vine Street in Hollywood. Notable leases also include agreements with The Toy Association, California Physicians’ Service, Bento Box Entertainment LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Financing LLC.

