Nossaman

Chair, Eminent Domain & Valuation Group

Professional Services Advisors

Brad Kuhn, chair of Nossaman’s Eminent Domain & Valuation Group, is a renowned figure in real estate, eminent domain and land use law with nearly two decades of experience. His expertise spans various sectors including transportation, energy, water and telecommunications. Kuhn has handled over $30 billion in development and infrastructure projects, earning recognition from Chambers & Partners and Best Lawyers in America©. Kuhn’s notable representations include major utilities like Southern California Edison and California Water Service Company, as well as public agencies like the San Diego Association of Governments and Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Additionally, he has successfully represented private clients such as 24 Hour Fitness and Jackson Family Wines in complex real estate disputes and negotiations.