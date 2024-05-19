SingerLewak

Brant Weigand is a distinguished partner at SingerLewak, bringing extensive expertise in accounting and a specialized focus on real estate, mobile home parks, multi-state income tax and corporate consolidations. A proud alumnus of California State University, Northridge, he graduated in 1978 with a master’s degree in accounting. His professional journey includes a significant milestone in 1986 when he was admitted to Gorelick & Uslaner, leading to a pivotal merger with SingerLewak in 2021. Weigand is an esteemed member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, reflecting his commitment to excellence and ethical standards in the field of accounting.

