Lyon Stahl Investment

Real Estate Broker & Co-Founder

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Brett Lyon, co-founder of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, brings over a decade of real estate experience and a deep-rooted passion for the industry. Over the past decade, he and his partner have grown Lyon Stahl into a leading investment brokerage firm in Southern California, specializing in multi-family, redevelopment, residential and commercial real estate. Under Lyon’s leadership, Lyon Stahl has achieved the number one market share for multi-family in Los Angeles and ranks second in the state for multi-family transactions. In addition to his role as a co-founder, he is a top-producing agent, handling hundreds of millions in transactional volume. Lyon’s recent successes include the sale of 16 Fleet St., one of Marina Del Rey’s largest and most expensive multi-family buildings.

