Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisor

Brian Weinhart of Hill, Farrer & Burrill is renowned for his expertise in real estate financing. With a track record encompassing multi-billion-dollar loan workouts and restructurings, he navigates complex commercial real estate assets with finesse. Additionally, he advises large real estate operators on acquisitions, sales and leasing of diverse properties nationwide, from shopping centers to hotels. Weinhart is a prominent figure in the commercial mortgage-backed securities arena, representing portfolio lenders and servicers across the country. Outside his legal practice, he contributes to the community as chairman of the advisory board of the Heart Foundation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He has also shared his expertise as a speaker and has written for notable publications. Notably, Weinhart developed a national program facilitating ADU development.

