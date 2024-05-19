PCL Construction

Construction Manager

General Contractors

Caleigh Raymer is a visionary leader in construction management, known for reshaping California’s skyline and setting new industry standards. With a strong educational background in engineering and meteorology, she began her career during the recession, rising to dual roles of project manager and chief estimator at a young age. Over 16 years, Raymer has managed projects totaling over $5 billion, including highprofile developments like One Beverly Hills and LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal. At Lendlease, she exceeded profit plans while fostering operational excellence. As director of construction at Genton Cockrum Partners and now as construction manager at PCL Construction, Raymer continues to drive innovation and excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and community.

