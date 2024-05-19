Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Caroline Dreyfus is a seasoned finance attorney at Cox, Castle & Nicholson with over 24 years of experience, specializing in complex financing transactions, including construction, mezzanine and multi-state portfolio loans. She represents lenders and borrowers across property types and advises clients from inception to post-closing. Recent highlights include multi-million-dollar construction loans for mixed-use projects in New York and Illinois, navigating tax abatements and regulatory agreements. Dreyfus is actively involved in professional organizations and received accolades including the Connect Commercial Real Estate’s “Lawyers in Real Estate Award” in 2022 and recognition by Best Lawyers and Southern California Super Lawyers. She was honored as a Rainmaker in Debt & Equity Finance Influencers by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum in 2020.

