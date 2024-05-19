Musick, Peeler & Garrett

Partner

Professional Services Advisor

Chet A. Cramin, a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett’s Orange County office, brings over 20 years of expertise in real estate and business transactions. He serves as a senior member of the legal team at a leading REIT, where he spearheads ground-up development and redevelopment. Cramin’s responsibilities encompass construction and design to leasing and property management. He specializes in vendor agreements related to shopping center operations, covering areas such as telecommunications, energy management and marketing. With memberships in the California State Bar and the American Bar Association, Cramin remains committed to delivering exceptional service to his clients. He recently facilitated high-value acquisitions and leases for clients and managed complex financing and construction projects.

