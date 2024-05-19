Gallagher

Executive Director

Professional Services Advisors

Chris Schoeneborn, a senior partner at Gallagher’s real estate and hospitality practice in Los Angeles, manages over $100 million in premiums annually, with a robust network of insurance carrier relationships spanning the U.S. and Europe. Facing challenges such as rising insurance costs in catastrophe-exposed regions like California, he and his team innovate solutions and negotiate loan requirements with lenders to adapt to evolving insurance landscapes. With expertise in construction insurance, Schoeneborn oversees coverage for projects exceeding $1 billion in construction value annually, including significant podium-style multi-family developments in Los Angeles County. Additionally, he manages insurance programs for transformative projects such as a $2 billion redevelopment of a decommissioned power plant in Northern California and a $150 million mixed-use project revitalizing a harbor in Southern California.

