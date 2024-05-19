Kennedy Wilson Property Services

Senior Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Christine Deschaine has been an essential member of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage’s senior team since 2013, overseeing approximately 255,000 square feet of commercial space in Greater Los Angeles. Over the past two years, she has completed transactions totaling $75 million, focusing on areas like Downtown Santa Monica, Montana Avenue and Culver City. Specializing in retail brokerage, Deschaine advises institutional and private capital owners, tenants and developers, earning recognition in industry publications such as California Centers Magazine and LA Business First. Notable achievements include achieving full occupancy at San Vicente Place in Brentwood and successfully leasing retail space at The Culver Steps in Culver City. Her recent lease transactions encompass deals with Poppy Bank, AJA Vineyards and Crumbl Cookies.

