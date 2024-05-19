Christopher (Chris) Rizza

Harvest LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Chris Rizza stands out as an exceptional real estate attorney, boasting over a decade of experience in both corporate and legal realms. With a specialized focus on commercial leasing and related transactions across diverse asset classes, he serves a broad spectrum of clients ranging from landlords and developers to institutional investors and tenants. Throughout his tenure at prestigious firms such as McGuireWoods, Cox Castle & Nicholson and Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP, Rizza has consistently delivered favorable outcomes for his clients. Armed with dual JD/MBA degrees, he brings a unique blend of legal expertise and business acumen to the table, guiding clients through intricate deals with a keen eye on both legal nuances and strategic implications.

