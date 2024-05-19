Beacon Economics LLC

Founding Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Christopher Thornberg, Ph.D., is the founder of Beacon Economics LLC, renowned for his accurate economic forecasts and insightful analysis. As director of the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, he shaped policy and guided businesses nationwide. Thornberg’s expertise spans real estate, labor markets and economic policy, advising entities from cities to hedge funds. In commercial real estate, he is sought after for his nuanced understanding of macroeconomic trends and their impact. He’s addressed leading organizations and testified before Congress. Notable for predicting the subprime mortgage crisis and challenging pandemic related fears, Thornberg’s data-driven insights drive informed decision-making. An influential figure, he contributes to consensus economic forecasts and serves on various advisory boards.

