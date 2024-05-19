Crexi

Chief Marketing Officer

Courtney Ettus leads Crexi’s marketing with 25+ years of experience in marketing strategy for Fortune 500 businesses and startups. Prior to joining in 2018, she served as CMO of Greenfly, Inc., a venture-backed SaaS content delivery platform. For 10+ years prior, Ettus led global media for Visa, Bank of America, Beats by Dre, Slack, Luxottica, BP and Emirates Airlines, among others. She spent her first 10 years at Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. and as VP of global marketing, she directed global marketing strategy and ran the in-house agency. For her work, Ettus has been recognized by GlobeSt as both a 2020 Marketing Influencer of the Year and a 2021 Elite Women of Influence in Commercial Real Estate, and also serves as a GlobeSt Women of Influence Board Advisor.