Miller Barondess, LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Dan Miller, a founding partner of Miller Barondess, LLP, boasts a stellar career in litigation, with a focus on trials, appeals and arbitrations nationwide. Renowned as one of Los Angeles’ top litigators, he has secured numerous victories in complex real estate disputes, including a $4 million finder’s fee claim dismissal and successful defense of Cathay Bank against a $4.5 million lawsuit. Leading by example, Miller mentors the firm’s young talent, contributing to its growth with four new partners and 12 associates added in the past year. Beyond the courtroom, he is deeply involved in community service, volunteering with organizations like the Hollywood Food Coalition and OBKLA. Miller also shares his legal expertise as a guest lecturer at UCLA, where he’s been teaching for the past 15 years.

