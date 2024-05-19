Connect Media

Founder & CEO

Professional Services Advisors

Daniel Ceniceros is the founder and CEO of Connect Media, an integrated media and creative company specializing in commercial real estate and finance. With nearly 30 years of experience, he has been pivotal in shaping the industry’s media landscape, working with leading brands and guiding Connect Media to impressive growth. Recognized for its achievements, Connect Media has earned spots on prestigious lists like the Inc. 5000 and The Financial Times ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Since its inception in 2015, Connect Media has flourished under Ceniceros’ visionary leadership, expanding its reach across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to this, he co-founded influential platforms like GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Southern California Magazine. Ceniceros’ commitment extends beyond business, as he engages with organizations like the Latino Business Action Network and REA-L.

