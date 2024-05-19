Gittings Global - NE91724 (© Gittings Photography)

Mintz

Member

Professional Services Advisors

Danny Guggenheim, a member of Mintz’s Los Angeles Real Estate Group since 2020, also serves as co-chair of the international real estate section, driving the group’s growth. With over 15 years of experience, he specializes in diverse real estate transactions, from acquisitions to financings. His notable projects include properties across Southern California and the U.S., showcasing his extensive reach and capabilities. Guggenheim is also a thought leader, actively contributing to the commercial real estate community through speaking engagements and publications. He shares his expertise as a lecturer in law at USC’s Gould School of Law and supports pro bono initiatives, making a significant impact on individuals and communities in need.