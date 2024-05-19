Colliers

President, West Region Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

As president of West Region Brokerage at Colliers U.S., David Josker leads offices across Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. Previously serving as president of U.S. Southwest Region Brokerage, his executive oversight resulted in the region doubling its annual revenue, markedly increasing total brokerage headcount across each service line and fueling comprehensive growth throughout the country. Josker’s strategic approach, honed over two decades in commercial real estate, encompasses brokerage, property and project management, debt and structured finance, investment sales and valuation. Drawing from his experience as a U.S. Marine Corps member, he fosters a progressive environment for diversity and equity.