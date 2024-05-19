(STEPHANIE_GIRARD)

Harvest LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

David Levine is a highly regarded figure in the industry, known for his pragmatic approach and sharp deal-making skills in commercial real estate. With expertise spanning acquisition, financing, development and joint ventures, he serves a diverse clientele. Levine has a deep understanding of asset classes, especially the hospitality sector, where he has negotiated with major hotel brands. His commitment to understanding clients’ objectives and delivering prompt, dedicated service ensures their success in achieving their goals. Notable successes include rebranding the Trump International Hotel Waikiki, representing the developer in a new $625-million joint venture throughout the U.S. to representing the owner in its hotel management negotiation for a 15-acre luxury Waldorf-Astoria development in Lake Tahoe.

