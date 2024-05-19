NAI Capital

Commercial Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

With an illustrious career spanning 38 years, David Young has solidified his expertise in marketing industrial properties, specializing in serving tenants, buyers, landlords and sellers across North Los Angeles. As a distinguished member of the NAI Capital Commercial Circle of Excellence, he is recognized for his long-standing professional competence and success. Young’s affiliation with NAI’s ALPHA Team underscores his commitment to delivering top-tier corporate services to clients on a national and global scale. Additionally, his role within NAI’s Mentor Team showcases his dedication to assisting fellow brokers with complex transactions, leveraging his wealth of experience. A stalwart member of the American Industrial Real Estate Association (AIR) for 32 years, Young also serves on the AIR Advisory Board.

