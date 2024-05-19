SDS Capital Group

Deborah La Franchi, the founder and CEO of SDS Capital Group, has led the firm to manage over $1.9 billion in assets, focusing on affordable housing development. Under her leadership, SDS has made significant impacts, including the creation of the SDS Supportive Housing Fund aiming to provide over 2,000 permanent supporting housing units in California. La Franchi promotes diversity and inclusion, with 50% of SDS’ investment professionals being women or minorities. Additionally, SDS maintains a diverse internship program, aiming to increase opportunities for women and minorities in private equity. La Franchi also founded the Sustainable Communities Fund, a nonprofit supporting low-income entrepreneurs through microloans. Her efforts have earned SDS recognition as an ImpactAssets 50 manager for three consecutive years.