As chief executive officer of Voit Real Estate Services, Eric Hinkelman leads the company’s strategic initiatives and operations, working with Vance McNeilly, COO, Eric Northbrook, Executive Managing Director - SD and the rest of his management team to achieve the company’s short- and long-term goals and objectives. With over 35 years of industry experience, Hinkelman’s leadership has been instrumental in steering Voit through challenging times, focusing on strengthening the firm’s core values and attracting top talent. Despite economic uncertainties, he prioritizes staff well-being and professional development, ensuring continued success for the company. Before joining Voit, Hinkelman held senior positions at Cushman & Wakefield and Trammell Crow Company, bringing a wealth of expertise to his role.