Kidder Mathews

Regional President

of SoCal-Arizona Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Eric Paulsen, president of Southern California and Arizona brokerage for Kidder Mathews, oversees strategic business pursuits and growth through recruiting and client relationships. With over 120 professionals across regional offices, his leadership has driven an average of more than 1,347 transactions, valued at $2.175 billion, and 43.50 million square feet in the last two years. With over 30 years of experience, Paulsen is a respected speaker at industry conferences and events and actively engages in the community, serving as president of NAIOP Southern California Chapter’s executive committee and chairing various boards. Before Kidder Mathews, he held leadership roles at Topside Real Estate, Cushman & Wakefield, Ten-X Commercial, LNR Property Corporation and CBRE, closing nearly $10 billion in assets domestically and raising $1.25 billion for a development fund over his career.

