Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisor

Throughout her 19-year legal career, Eve Brackmann has cultivated a strong presence and sterling reputation within the Southern California legal community. At Munck Wilson Mandala’s L.A. office, she spearheads the expansion of real estate litigation services in the region. Brackman also serves as cochair of the Orange County Bar Association’s Mentoring Committee, director-at-large on the board of OCBA and a longstanding arbitrator on the OCBA’s Mandatory Fee Arbitration Panel. In Los Angeles, she contributes to the Litigation and Real Property law sections for both the Los Angeles Bar Association and the Cannabis Law section. Brackmann participates with California Women Lawyers, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, the American Bar Association and the National Order of the Barristers.

