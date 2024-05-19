Advertisement

Gabrielle Lardiere

Commercial Real Estate Visionaries 2024

Vestar
Vice President of Client Services
Commercial Real Estate Developers

As vice president of client services for Vestar, Gabrielle Lardiere is responsible for the growth of Vestar’s third-party asset services across the Western United States and the success of Vestar’s third-party institutional accounts. Since joining Vestar in 2021, she has added approximately $1 billion in assets under management totaling four million square feet. Prior to Vestar, Lardiere worked on a top-producing retail brokerage team specializing in leasing, investment sales and the sale of land for development in West L.A., transacting on over $500 million in sales and leasing assignments. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, a member of ICSC and an active member of UNICEF NextGen Los Angeles serving as vice chair from 2013 to 2019.

