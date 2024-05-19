Vestar

Vice President of Client Services

Commercial Real Estate Developers

As vice president of client services for Vestar, Gabrielle Lardiere is responsible for the growth of Vestar’s third-party asset services across the Western United States and the success of Vestar’s third-party institutional accounts. Since joining Vestar in 2021, she has added approximately $1 billion in assets under management totaling four million square feet. Prior to Vestar, Lardiere worked on a top-producing retail brokerage team specializing in leasing, investment sales and the sale of land for development in West L.A., transacting on over $500 million in sales and leasing assignments. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, a member of ICSC and an active member of UNICEF NextGen Los Angeles serving as vice chair from 2013 to 2019.