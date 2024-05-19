Jamison Properties

President

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Garrett Lee, president of Jamison Properties, has made a significant impact on the commercial real estate industry despite his young age of 34. Leading the development arm of Koreatown-based Jamison, he has overseen the creation of over 5,000 apartment units in Los Angeles, including 150 affordable units, with an additional 2,000 units under construction. Under Lee’s leadership, Jamison has revitalized Koreatown and expanded its presence in large-scale multi-family projects across Los Angeles, such as Circa LA. In 2024, Jamison is set to complete six multi-family projects totaling 1,400 units, including Opus, Western Station, Amara and Kara in Koreatown, along with adaptive reuse and hotel projects.